Ajinkya Rahane: A Cricket Legacy Retires

Ajinkya Rahane, the esteemed cricketer who notably served as India's stand-in test captain, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The announcement marks the end of Rahane's distinguished tenure as a dependable middle-order batsman, known for his defensive skills and perseverance.

The 38-year-old Mumbai player, who first debuted in a Twenty20 International in 2011, rose to prominence in test matches, amassing 5,077 runs at an impressive average of 38.46, with 12 centuries. His leadership shone brightest during India's landmark 2020-21 series win in Australia, where his strategic play helped secure a historic victory.

Despite being out of the white-ball setup since 2018 and playing his last test in July 2023, Rahane remains involved with the sport through commentary and domestic franchise cricket. Expressing gratitude, Rahane emphasized the importance of timing and integrity throughout his career, choosing this moment to step away from international formats.