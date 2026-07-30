Crisis Unfolds: Ugandan Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye's Health Scare Sparks Concerns

Kizza Besigye, a key Ugandan opposition leader, collapsed in court and is now in intensive care. His wife, Winnie Byanyima, reported his critical condition via social media. Besigye, on trial for treason, has been detained since his arrest in Kenya, with charges viewed as politically driven by critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 11:58 IST
Crisis Unfolds: Ugandan Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye's Health Scare Sparks Concerns
Kizza Besigye
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Prominent Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye, aged 70, collapsed in a Kampala court on Wednesday and is now unconscious in intensive care, according to his wife, Winnie Byanyima. Besigye had been attending trial proceedings for a treason charge when he collapsed and was subsequently rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Byanyima, who leads UNAIDS and is Besigye's spouse, alerted the public of his critical condition on the social media platform X. Government representatives have not yet provided an official comment on the situation. Supporters and rights activists argue that Besigye's detention and legal troubles reflect a politically motivated crackdown by President Yoweri Museveni.

Besigye has been detained since November 2024 following his arrest in Kenya and transfer to Uganda, where he was charged with treason. His situation highlights ongoing tensions under Museveni's long rule, marred by allegations of electoral fraud and the persecution of political opponents.

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