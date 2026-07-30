South Korea Battles Stock Market Turmoil Amid Investor Backlash

South Korea faces mounting volatility in its financial markets due to leveraged stock products, causing public outcry after a massive $2 trillion stock wipeout. Efforts to regulate these products have been criticized for inadequacy. The government's role in this crisis has sparked significant public and political scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 11:59 IST
South Korea Battles Stock Market Turmoil Amid Investor Backlash
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's financial markets are experiencing unprecedented volatility, driven by leveraged stock products that have led to a staggering $2 trillion wipeout. Analysts suggest current regulatory measures may not sufficiently address the soaring volatility, as public anger intensifies against a government previously supportive of a rising market.

Local investors, including young individuals and pensioners, who entered the market late and borrowed to invest, bear the brunt of the downturn. In response to significant public outcry, the Bank of Korea and financial regulatory heads have convened to strategize on mitigating market turmoil.

However, new regulations imposing caps on single-stock leveraged fund investments have been deemed insufficient by market experts. The ongoing crisis raises questions about future market stability and highlights the need for deeper intervention by authorities to stabilize the KOSPI, amid widespread public demonstrations.

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