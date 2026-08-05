Russian forces ‌attacked the ​Ukrainian capital Kyiv with waves of ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, triggering ‌fires in a 20-storey apartment block and other buildings, the city's mayor said. "In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke ‌out in a 20-story residential building, likely due to ‌a missile hit," Vitali Klitschko said, referring to a northern suburb of the city of 3 million. He said debris from a ⁠fallen ​missile had ⁠landed next to a residential building and there were also reports of ⁠a fire in another apartment block. A large blaze had ​broken out on the city's outskirts. The city's military administration, ⁠writing on Telegram, said warehouse buildings had been set ablaze in ⁠two ​districts. "The danger remains high," the administration's post said. There was no indication of casualties in the ⁠attack. Reuters witnesses said explosions had been heard throughout the city. ⁠Klitschko said ⁠air defence units were in action to repel the assault.