Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles, trigger fires

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, sparking fires in residential buildings and a large blaze on the city's outskirts, with no reported casualties.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 04:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 04:20 IST
Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles, trigger fires
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces ‌attacked the ​Ukrainian capital Kyiv with waves of ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, triggering ‌fires in a 20-storey apartment block and other buildings, the city's mayor said. "In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke ‌out in a 20-story residential building, likely due to ‌a missile hit," Vitali Klitschko said, referring to a northern suburb of the city of 3 million. He said debris from a ⁠fallen ​missile had ⁠landed next to a residential building and there were also reports of ⁠a fire in another apartment block. A large blaze had ​broken out on the city's outskirts. The city's military administration, ⁠writing on Telegram, said warehouse buildings had been set ablaze in ⁠two ​districts. "The danger remains high," the administration's post said. There was no indication of casualties in the ⁠attack. Reuters witnesses said explosions had been heard throughout the city. ⁠Klitschko said ⁠air defence units were in action to repel the assault.

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