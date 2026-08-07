Dolomiti Superski: €30 Million Refunds and Discounts Amid Antitrust Resolution

Italy's antitrust authority has successfully closed its investigation into Dolomiti Superski, securing €30 million in refunds and discounts for skiers. The probe accused the consortium of anti-competitive practices in ski pass pricing across popular mountain resorts.

The resolution involves a compensation scheme for skiers with past and future options for reimbursement. The agreement is intended for those who purchased ski passes in the 2022/23, 2023/24, and 2024/25 seasons. Customers can either opt for a 30% valued voucher towards future purchases or a 20% direct cash refund.

While Dolomiti Superski welcomed the decision, consumer advocates like Assoutenti criticized the limitations of the refunded scheme. They argue it pressures consumers into future purchases and does not cover all affected skiers. Additional rising costs in skiing equipment and snowmaking compound the issue, making the sport less accessible.