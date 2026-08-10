Controversial Gaza Plan: U.S. and Israel in Ongoing Discussions

U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan remains a pivotal focus of diplomatic discussions, despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firm opposition to any Israeli withdrawal without Hamas's disarmament.

This rejection was reiterated by Netanyahu during a television address to his right-wing government, even as Israel scaled back military actions under U.S. influence.

A Board of Peace official confirmed to Reuters the plan's ongoing status, emphasizing that its progression hinges on precise on-ground implementation and verification, with each stage subject to commitment fulfillment.