Controversial Gaza Plan: U.S. and Israel in Ongoing Discussions
U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan remains active amidst ongoing discussions with Israel. Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of the plan due to concerns over Hamas, U.S. officials maintain that the plan progresses based on strict implementation and verification processes with Israel.
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U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan remains a pivotal focus of diplomatic discussions, despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firm opposition to any Israeli withdrawal without Hamas's disarmament.
This rejection was reiterated by Netanyahu during a television address to his right-wing government, even as Israel scaled back military actions under U.S. influence.
A Board of Peace official confirmed to Reuters the plan's ongoing status, emphasizing that its progression hinges on precise on-ground implementation and verification, with each stage subject to commitment fulfillment.