Markets Brace for U.S.-Iran Deals and Fed Interest Rate Decisions

On Monday, Wall Street indexes experienced a downturn while oil prices surged by over 4%. The market's attention was drawn to Federal Reserve interest rate decisions and a potential deal between the U.S. and Iran regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran maintains that the U.S. must meet specific conditions, prompting new uncertainties.

Gold prices inched toward a seven-week high in anticipation of upcoming inflation data, which is expected to influence the Federal Reserve's rate decisions. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported losses, following a record high on Friday. Meanwhile, Europe's stock benchmarks remained relatively unchanged.

The key element for market participants this week is the U.S. inflation report, which could shape the future of interest rates. Analysts expect a modest rise in the consumer price index. In the broader financial landscape, corporate earnings reports have driven recent record highs for global stock markets.