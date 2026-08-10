Trump's Executive Order: A New Approach to Childhood Vaccinations
President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to increase vaccine flexibility and research. The directive suggests breaking up the combined measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine into three separate doses administered during different medical visits, with the aim of reducing childhood vaccination frequency.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order that aims to redefine existing vaccination protocols, according to a statement from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The order, due for signature on Monday, seeks to enhance flexibility and foster research in vaccine administration.
In a move reported by Axios, the order will recommend administering separate doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine rather than the combined MMR shot. This change suggests introducing single-disease vaccines at individual medical appointments, pending the domestic availability of such products.
The order also emphasizes that, whenever feasible, all childhood immunizations should be delivered in separate medical visits. This potentially significant shift in public health policy aims to reevaluate and manage childhood vaccination routines.