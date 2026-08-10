Berat Djimsiti Joins Diriyah: A New Chapter for Albania's Star Defender

Albania's seasoned defender, Berat Djimsiti, has made a significant move by joining Saudi Arabia's newly promoted club, Diriyah, from Italy's Atalanta, as announced on Monday.

Djimsiti, aged 33, boasts 72 international caps and was pivotal in Atalanta's victorious 2024 Europa League pursuit. His exceptional performances earned him Albania's footballer of the year accolades in both 2025 and 2026.

Diriyah is set to kick off their league season on August 13, facing the reigning AFC Champions League Elite titleholders, Al Ahli.