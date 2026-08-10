Trump Heights Stakes: Demands Iran Compensation Amid Strait Dispute

The U.S.-Iran standoff deepened Monday as President Donald Trump called for compensation from Tehran, citing deaths linked to Iranian forces during wars and protests. The demand increases pressure on Iran while reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains uncertain.

Trump posted his demands on Truth Social, insisting reparations include payments to families of protesters reportedly killed by Iranian authorities. Oil prices surged following his comments, as Brent crude went up 4.25%.

In addition to American casualties, Trump wants Iran to compensate for deaths during conflicts involving regional allies. Meanwhile, Iran and Oman continue negotiations on reopening shipping lanes, a process stalled by demands for U.S. recompense and lifted sanctions.