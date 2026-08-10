Chaos Erupts with Explosions at Libya's Zawiya Refinery

Explosions occurred at Libya's Zawiya refinery, with unclear causes reported by sources. This followed two days after a drone incident triggered a leak in an untreated naphtha tank, successfully managed by staff. The situation adds tension to the region's energy sector, demanding further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 23:56 IST
Chaos Erupts with Explosions at Libya's Zawiya Refinery
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  • Country:
  • Libya

Explosions rocked the Zawiya refinery in Libya on Monday, though the causes of the blasts remain unclear, according to reports from Reuters. This incident adds to the refinery's recent troubles.

Two days prior, a drone reportedly crashed into an untreated naphtha tank at the same refinery, leading to a leak. Employees swiftly managed to control the situation, minimizing potential damage.

These events have heightened concerns within the energy sector, drawing attention from international observers keen to understand the underlying causes and prevent future disruptions.

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