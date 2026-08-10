Chaos Erupts with Explosions at Libya's Zawiya Refinery

Explosions rocked the Zawiya refinery in Libya on Monday, though the causes of the blasts remain unclear, according to reports from Reuters. This incident adds to the refinery's recent troubles.

Two days prior, a drone reportedly crashed into an untreated naphtha tank at the same refinery, leading to a leak. Employees swiftly managed to control the situation, minimizing potential damage.

These events have heightened concerns within the energy sector, drawing attention from international observers keen to understand the underlying causes and prevent future disruptions.