U.S. Appeals Court Greenlights Thousands of Lawsuits Against Tech Giants

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has allowed thousands of lawsuits to proceed against major tech companies, including Meta and Google, over claims of addictive product design. The companies argued for immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, but the court ruled this was a defense to liability, not a shield from litigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 06:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 06:56 IST
U.S. Appeals Court Greenlights Thousands of Lawsuits Against Tech Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has refused a bid by tech giants Meta Platforms, Alphabet's Google, ByteDance's TikTok, and Snap Inc's Snapchat to dismiss thousands of lawsuits. The complaints allege that the companies designed their products to be addictive to young users.

The court rejected the companies' appeal citing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which generally protects online platforms from liability for user-generated content. However, the court maintained that Section 230 provides a defense to liability rather than immunity from lawsuits.

Further complicating matters for Meta, the court denied its request to delay a trial involving allegations by 29 state attorneys general about illegal data collection and addiction-focused designs. This follows a New Mexico ruling ordering Meta to contribute to a teen mental health fund due to its platform's public nuisance status.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

Global
2
Stealthy Skies: Trump's Secret Flight Deception

Stealthy Skies: Trump's Secret Flight Deception

United States
3
Myanmar's Escalating Aerial Assaults and War Crimes Uncovered by UN

Myanmar's Escalating Aerial Assaults and War Crimes Uncovered by UN

Myanmar
4
Funding and Football: Oceania's Challenge Amid FIFA's Internal Struggle

Funding and Football: Oceania's Challenge Amid FIFA's Internal Struggle

Papua New Guinea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dominican Republic Could Unlock 3% of GDP as IMF Flags Persistent ITBIS Compliance Gap

Why Some Indian Ocean Economies Thrived While Others Fell Behind: New IMF Study Explains

Bosnia’s Export Economy Faces EU Carbon Test as IMF Charts Path to a Cleaner Energy Future

China’s Retirement Reform Buys Time, but Can Jobs and AI Turn It Into Lasting Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026