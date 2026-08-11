U.S. Appeals Court Greenlights Thousands of Lawsuits Against Tech Giants

In a significant legal development, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has refused a bid by tech giants Meta Platforms, Alphabet's Google, ByteDance's TikTok, and Snap Inc's Snapchat to dismiss thousands of lawsuits. The complaints allege that the companies designed their products to be addictive to young users.

The court rejected the companies' appeal citing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which generally protects online platforms from liability for user-generated content. However, the court maintained that Section 230 provides a defense to liability rather than immunity from lawsuits.

Further complicating matters for Meta, the court denied its request to delay a trial involving allegations by 29 state attorneys general about illegal data collection and addiction-focused designs. This follows a New Mexico ruling ordering Meta to contribute to a teen mental health fund due to its platform's public nuisance status.