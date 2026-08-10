Social Media Giants Face Legal Reckoning Over Addiction Claims
Thousands of lawsuits against Meta, Google, and other social media companies are moving forward, accusing them of deliberately designing their platforms to be addictive to young users. Recent rulings suggest that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act does not provide blanket immunity, allowing the cases to proceed in court.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant legal development, a U.S. appeals court has permitted thousands of lawsuits to proceed against prominent social media companies including Meta Platforms, Google's Alphabet, and ByteDance's TikTok. The lawsuits claim these companies intentionally designed their platforms to be addictive, particularly for younger users.
The legal battle, centralized before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, challenges the argument that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act offers immunity to these tech giants. The companies sought to leverage this act to dismiss the cases, arguing it protects them from liability over user-generated content.
However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals emphasized that while Section 230 can be a defense against liability, it doesn't offer complete immunity from lawsuits. This ruling opens the door for a series of legal challenges that could have sweeping implications for the operation of social media platforms and their responsibility towards young users.
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