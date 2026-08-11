Tech Giants in Legal Spotlight for Designing Addictive Social Media

A U.S. appeals court will proceed with lawsuits against Meta, Google, ByteDance, and Snap over claims of addicting young users through their platforms. The companies' appeal was rejected, and a trial will reveal what Meta knew about the impact on children. Thousands of lawsuits highlight a youth mental health crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 02:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 02:12 IST
Tech Giants in Legal Spotlight for Designing Addictive Social Media
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The legal troubles for tech giants Meta, Google, ByteDance, and Snap are deepening as a U.S. appeals court has allowed thousands of lawsuits to move forward. These cases accuse the companies of designing their platforms to be addictive for young users, contributing to a mental health crisis among youth.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the companies' appeal that sought to block these lawsuits under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The court clarified that Section 230 provides a defense to liability but does not grant immunity from lawsuits, marking a significant setback for the tech companies.

As a multistate trial looms, with 29 state attorneys general alleging illegal data practices by Meta, the issue of social media's impact on young users will be brought into public view. Previous rulings have already resulted in substantial penalties, underscoring the high stakes involved in these ongoing legal battles.

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