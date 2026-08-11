Beyonce Takes Full Control of SirDavis Whisky, Taylor Swift Impacts Bridal Fashion and Tupac Shakur Murder Case Unfolds

Beyonce has acquired full LVMH's stake in SirDavis whisky, securing sole ownership. This transaction, confirmed by LVMH on Monday, comes without further detail from the luxury goods group.

Punk band Green Day is venturing into filmmaking with their new project 'Nimrods'. Directed by Lee Kirk, this coming-of-age film mirrors their own rise to fame through the eyes of three aspiring musicians.

As part of a push to expand their video podcasting content, Disney+ and Hulu announced a new deal with iHeartMedia. This collaboration includes six podcast titles, including 'Hey Jonas!', marking a strategic move to increase user engagement amidst fierce competition.

The second season of 'Las Azules' integrates real and fictional narratives around Mexico's first female police force. This Spanish-language series on Apple TV focuses on the personal and societal challenges faced by women in the 1970s.

The bridal fashion industry is on high alert as fans await the unveiling of Taylor Swift's Christian Dior wedding dress. David's Bridal has preemptively designed a collection inspired by Swift's expected style, focusing on Hollywood glamour.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises reports a significant drop in profits due to weak advertising revenue and increased sports broadcasting costs, reflecting challenges in the Indian market.

Jury selection has commenced in the trial of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, accused of orchestrating Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder. The trial marks a pivotal moment in addressing an iconic unsolved case in rap music history.