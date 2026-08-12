Global Shifts: China's European Car Dominance and New Business Ventures

In a rapidly changing global economy, China is consolidating its influence over Europe’s automotive sector, while Italy’s political landscape is stirring with proposed tax changes. Hollywood titan Ari Emanuel bets big on live entertainment by acquiring ATG Entertainment, signaling confidence in the enduring appeal of live events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:29 IST
Global Shifts: China's European Car Dominance and New Business Ventures
  • Country:
  • Italy

China is strategically expanding its influence over Europe’s automotive supply chain. Chinese car parts manufacturers are quietly acquiring local suppliers, strengthening Beijing's foothold on the continent amid trade tensions.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is planning to introduce a controversial new tax on bank profits in an upcoming budget proposal. The move comes as the country faces a tight election and fiscal challenges.

Prominent Hollywood figure Ari Emanuel has made headlines by purchasing the West End and Broadway theater group, ATG Entertainment, for approximately £4.5 billion. This acquisition highlights his confidence in the growing sector of live events.

TRENDING

1
Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges

Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges

India
2
Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life

Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life

Global
3
Luigi Mangione's High-Stakes Trial Set to Begin Amidst Controversy

Luigi Mangione's High-Stakes Trial Set to Begin Amidst Controversy

Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Remains a Battleground

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Remains a Battleground

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026