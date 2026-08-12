Global Shifts: China's European Car Dominance and New Business Ventures

China is strategically expanding its influence over Europe’s automotive supply chain. Chinese car parts manufacturers are quietly acquiring local suppliers, strengthening Beijing's foothold on the continent amid trade tensions.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is planning to introduce a controversial new tax on bank profits in an upcoming budget proposal. The move comes as the country faces a tight election and fiscal challenges.

Prominent Hollywood figure Ari Emanuel has made headlines by purchasing the West End and Broadway theater group, ATG Entertainment, for approximately £4.5 billion. This acquisition highlights his confidence in the growing sector of live events.