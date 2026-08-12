Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Second Missile Amid US-South Korea Drills

North Korea launched its second missile in a week amid US-South Korea drills, drawing international concern. The missile flew over 700 kilometers, sparking emergency responses from regional powers. The US and allies remain committed to defense and urge North Korea to cease such provocative actions violating UN resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 11:23 IST
Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Second Missile Amid US-South Korea Drills
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile test launch (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a provocative move, North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile on Wednesday, marking its second missile launch in just a week. The launch coincides with the US-South Korea military exercise set to begin next week, escalating tensions further in the region.

Reports from Yonhap News Agency indicate that South Korea's military detected a missile launched toward the East Sea, while the United States Pacific Command described it as a "missile launch" with no immediate threat to the US homeland or allies. Japan also identified it as a "suspected ballistic missile launch," prompting the Prime Minister's Office to urge caution and preparedness.

The launch, detected from the Wonsan area at 6 a.m. local time, reportedly traveled over 700 kilometers. Although the missile type remains unspecified, experts believe it could be a short-range missile with a typical range of 300 to 1,000 kilometers. The act is seen as a protest against the US-South Korea joint military drills, often denounced by North Korea as rehearsal for war.

South Korea's National Security Office has expressed grave concerns over these repeated provocations, which violate U.N. Security Council resolutions. It convened an emergency meeting with defense and military officials to assess the situation and strategize necessary defense measures. This marks the 11th such missile launch by Pyongyang in 2026.

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