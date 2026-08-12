Cosmic Conflict: China's Space Supremacy Raises Global Alarm

China's space advancements, driven by the PLA, threaten to unsettle international balance. As the main competitor to the US, China's growing offensive and strategic space capabilities are gearing towards dominance, raising concerns worldwide about its intentions and potential for militarizing space conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:44 IST
Cosmic Conflict: China's Space Supremacy Raises Global Alarm
China's Long March-6 rocket, carrying 20 micro-satellites, blasts off from the launch pad in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

China's rapid expansion in space capabilities has positioned the country as a formidable competitor to the United States, surpassing Russia as the primary challenger in space technology and strategy. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) orchestrates these developments, which include satellite launches and spaceports capable of deploying massive rocket constellations.

Despite China's assertions about the peaceful use of space, the PLA's activities suggest otherwise. From rehearsing space 'dogfights' to perfecting satellite maneuvering tactics, China's space agenda seems more aggressive than purely technological. U.S. intelligence and military officials have observed coordinated efforts by Chinese satellites, raising questions about Beijing's strategic goals.

Amidst these escalating tensions, the Pentagon warns of potential conflicts involving China's dual-use technology. Their dominance in space serves to undermine global communication and surveillance networks, heightening the risk of a space arms race. With evidence pointing to China's risk-accepting stance, the urgency for clear policies on space conduct is paramount for global security.

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