Chinese Space Strategy: The New Battleground of Global Dominance

China's military space program, led by the People's Liberation Army, is raising alarms globally as it pursues dominance in outer space. With advancements in satellite technology and counter-space operations, China is increasingly challenging the U.S. superiority and accelerating the militarization of space, making it a critical domain in global strategic competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:44 IST
Chinese Space Strategy: The New Battleground of Global Dominance
Representational Photo (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

China's military expansion into space is causing significant global concern, as its capabilities rapidly evolve under the auspices of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The nation, now regarded as Asia's space leader, poses a formidable challenge to the United States, particularly highlighted in a recent intelligence threat assessment. The report explicitly identifies China as surpassing Russia as the primary U.S. competitor in space endeavors.

The PLA has successfully surpassed Russia's achievements and continues to grow its influence in space operations. Notably, in 2025, China conducted 92 orbital launches—an ambitious pace supported by six domestic spaceports capable of deploying state-of-the-art satellite constellations. This strategy contrasts sharply with the U.S. system, which demarcates its civilian and military operations through NASA and the Pentagon, respectively.

Official Chinese documentation emphasizes space as essential for international strategic competition, often describing it as commanding critical 'heights' for future warfare. Such declarations align with observed activities, like practicing space 'dogfights', that have prompted U.S. military officials to question the broader strategic intentions of China's rapidly expanding satellite armada. Despite public statements advocating peaceful space use, evidence suggests a sustained militarization strategy, underscored by the PLA's integration with China's commercial space sector and its ongoing development of advanced capabilities like reusable rockets.

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