Vantara Strengthens Global Elephant Welfare Efforts with New Initiatives

Vantara, the brainchild of Anant Ambani, Executive Director at Reliance Industries, marked World Elephant Day by showcasing its unwavering commitment to elephant welfare on a global scale. Honouring its dedication, Vantara has emerged as a leading establishment in elephant conservation, especially noteworthy for being home to over 260 Asian elephants.

The emotional journey began with the rescue of Gauri, the first elephant who found solace at Vantara. Anant Ambani emphasized the significance of each rescue, highlighting the special bond shared with elephants and the responsibility of their protection. "Every rescue is a reminder of our duty to these majestic creatures," Ambani remarked.

In conjunction with World Elephant Day, Sanjay Sharma, Rajasthan's Minister of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, announced a partnership with Vantara to enhance elephant welfare at Jaipur's Hathi Gaon. This collaboration will debut advanced facilities like an Elephant Treatment & Care Facility, retirement center, and more.

Vantara recently concluded a significant Elephant Welfare Outreach Programme, collaborating with various State Forest Departments in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. This initiative focused on sharing knowledge and best practices to improve elephant health, benefiting 182 elephants and engaging 242 mahouts.

Emphasizing empathy, Vantara launched the 'My Friend Leelavati' campaign, aiming to inspire compassion among children. Through the poignant story of Leelavati, a once-injured elephant, the campaign invites children to partake in themed activities, with winners gaining the chance to meet Leelavati.

To address human-elephant conflict on an international scale, Vantara is offering a grant to the Elephant Protection Initiative (EPI) Foundation, facilitating participation in significant global summits and fostering collaboration among conservationists across Asia and Africa.

On-ground efforts continue with rapid-response veterinary teams and community engagement programs, aiming to improve human-elephant coexistence. Vantara's relentless initiatives underscore its pivotal role in global elephant conservation.