Strengthening Bonds: India and Vietnam Elevate Defence Ties

A 15-member NCC delegation in Vietnam interacted with the Indian Embassy in Hanoi to discuss the expanding India-Vietnam defence partnership. The visit, part of a youth exchange, aims to fortify bilateral relations. Concurrent high-level military talks further emphasized the countries' commitment to their strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 19:38 IST
Strengthening Bonds: India and Vietnam Elevate Defence Ties
A 15-member NCC delegation interacts with officials at the Indian Embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo: X/@AmbHanoi). Image Credit: ANI

A delegation from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), comprised of 15 members, visited the Indian Embassy in Hanoi on Wednesday as part of an Annual Youth Exchange Programme. During their interaction, Ambassador Tshering W Sherpa highlighted the progressive and expanding ties between New Delhi and Hanoi, particularly emphasizing the growing defence partnership.

According to a statement from the Indian Embassy, the group will tour various defence, historical, cultural, and academic sites in Hanoi and Nha Trang. This initiative is aimed at fostering mutual understanding and strengthening bonds of friendship among the youth from both countries, underscoring the importance of youth exchange programmes in cultivating deep-rooted people-to-people connections.

In separate developments, Ambassador Sherpa met with Vietnam's soon-to-be Ambassador to India, Trinh Minh Manh. The meeting follows recent high-level military discussions, which included Air Chief Marshal A P Singh's visit to Hanoi, where leaders from both nations reiterated their commitment to bolstering military cooperation under their Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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