Teremoana Teremoana Dominates Heavyweight Ring with Unstoppable Knockouts!

Australia's Teremoana Teremoana secured his 12th consecutive knockout win against American DeAndre Savage in the second round. The victory maintains his undefeated record, showcasing a formidable performance pattern. Teremoana is now set to fight on the undercard of a potential Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury showdown, with details yet to be finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 19:32 IST
Teremoana Teremoana Dominates Heavyweight Ring with Unstoppable Knockouts!
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian boxing prodigy Teremoana Teremoana continued his impressive streak by knocking out American DeAndre Savage in the second round during the headline event at The Star Gold Coast in Queensland. This win marked Teremoana's 12th consecutive knockout victory, maintaining his unbeaten record.

Savage entered the ring boasting 11 knockout wins himself and had ambitions to challenge Teremoana. However, the Australian Olympian quickly dominated, adding another rapid finish to his record. Despite his success, Teremoana expressed frustration over the brevity of his matches.

Both Teremoana and promoter Eddie Hearn announced future plans for the athlete to fight on the undercard of the much-awaited Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury fight. Meanwhile, Savage acknowledged Teremoana's powerful punch, dubbing him the hardest hitter he's faced, and predicted a bright future for the Australian in the heavyweight division.

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