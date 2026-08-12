Surge in Russian Paramilitary Flights in West Africa's Sahel
Russian paramilitary companies conducted numerous flights in West Africa's Sahel region, particularly in Burkina Faso, during 2025 and the first half of 2026. This activity has been documented in a report by a U.S. non-profit. The focus on Burkina Faso indicates significant geopolitical interest in the area.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian paramilitary operations have intensified in West Africa's Sahel, with numerous flights recorded across the region in 2025 and early 2026.
The highest frequency of these flights has been in Burkina Faso, according to a recent report from a U.S. non-profit organization.
This activity underscores Russia's growing strategic engagement in the Sahel region, raising geopolitical implications.