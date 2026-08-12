Global Outcry: Nations Unite Against Iran's Protester Executions

The European Union and 26 countries have joined forces in condemning Iran for executing protesters. This strong stance was delivered in a joint statement, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot providing details on Wednesday.

The coalition of nations called on Iran to seriously heed the voices of its own people and to make meaningful reforms that ensure the protection of human rights.

They demanded an immediate halt to the use of the death penalty and the release of individuals who have been arbitrarily detained, signifying an urgent need for change.