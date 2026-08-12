Tier 2 and 3 Cities Drive India's Forex Market Boom

India's forex market is shifting with Tier 2 and 3 cities driving 53% of demand. Young consumers are embracing digital channels, and travelers prefer destination-specific currencies. Leisure travel leads forex demand at 57%, with corporate travel and overseas education following. Digital transactions now form 25% of forex purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 19:38 IST
Tier 2 and 3 Cities Drive India's Forex Market Boom
Representational Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant shift, India's foreign exchange market is seeing increased demand from Tier 2 and 3 cities, collectively accounting for 53% of the market, according to a report by Thomas Cook India. This trend is underpinned by rising outbound travel, corporate mobility, and overseas education, which have diversified forex demand.

Leisure travel continues to dominate forex usage, representing 57% of demand, followed by corporate travel at 27% and study abroad needs at 16%. The report highlights that younger customers, aged 25-40, are adapting quickly to digital forex platforms, reflecting a broader shift towards online transactions, which now make up 25% of forex sales.

Branch-assisted transactions remain significant at 75%, but the adoption of digital methods via websites, apps, and other platforms is growing rapidly. The overall market is becoming less dependent on the US dollar, with increasing interest in currencies tied to Europe and Asia. Furthermore, forex cards have become a popular choice for corporate and leisure travelers alike.

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