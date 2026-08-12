Matthew Hayden Aims to Bring Cosmic Success to Glasgow in ETPL Debut

Matthew Hayden has embarked on a new journey as co-owner and Head Coach of the Glasgow Cosmic, ahead of the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) season. Confident in the team's lineup, which features cricket stars such as Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone, Hayden is optimistic about their chances.

Despite initial setbacks, including Finn Allen's withdrawal and tight schedules, Hayden believes the team has assembled a competitive squad. "The squad boasts serious talent," he remarked, emphasizing contributions from seasoned players like Moises Henriques.

Hayden's collaboration with Team Principal Rashid Ali Khan during IPL 2026 inspired his involvement in ETPL. Though distinct from IPL's format, ETPL presents a crucial opportunity for cricket growth in regions like Scotland and Ireland. The tournament's inaugural edition is set to run from August 26 to September 20, 2026.