Nick Jonas Introduces Daughter to 'Camp Rock 3' Ahead of Original Films

In a recent interview, Nick Jonas shared that his daughter, Malti, has already watched 'Camp Rock 3' despite not having seen the preceding films in the Disney series. This revelation came during the premiere of 'Camp Rock 3' on August 10, where Jonas expressed excitement about introducing the new installment to his four-year-old.

Nick, 33, explained to E! News, "We have shown our daughter this movie. She's not seen the first two yet, but that's the beauty of it. Working backwards." He also noted that Malti would likely continue to explore the franchise by watching 'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam' next.

Reflecting on their return to the franchise after 16 years, Joe Jonas described the experience as deeply nostalgic and emotional for both the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato. Lovato, reprising her role as Mitchie, emphasized the excitement of reviving the beloved character. The film is set to premiere on Disney Channel on August 13 and stream on Disney+ starting the next day.