Reality Star Harry Jowsey Finds Love: Marries Amber Mozo in Show Finale

Reality TV sensation Harry Jowsey has tied the knot with Amber Mozo, a contestant from the Netflix dating series 'Let's Marry Harry.' The ceremony marked the culmination of a six-week journey where Jowsey, previously seen on 'Too Hot to Handle,' sought his future spouse among 20 hopefuls. Ultimately, it was Mozo, a 31-year-old Hawaiian travel photographer, who captured his heart over rival Dannelle Davidson.

Reflecting on the whirlwind experience, Jowsey expressed gratitude for the lessons learned from the series, telling Tudum, 'It taught me to slow down and enjoy each day.' Initially uncertain of Mozo's response, Jowsey admitted, 'Amber is a bit of a wild card.' Fortunately, Mozo said 'I do,' acknowledging her readiness for a partner who could illuminate her fun side.

Their connection deepened during the show, with Mozo's appreciation for Jowsey's charisma and family interactions sparking her interest. For Jowsey, Mozo's confidence and life perspective were magnetic. Struggling with his father's passing in 2024, Jowsey embraced this reality TV endeavor as a path to family, valuing the unique chance to find love and the supportive friends who aided his quest.