Mental Health NGOs Get $34 Million Funding Boost

Community mental health and addiction organisations across New Zealand are receiving more than $34 million in additional annual funding, alongside a major shift towards three-year contracts designed to give frontline providers greater certainty when planning services and supporting their workforce.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey said the extra funding took effect from 1 July 2026, with the majority of eligible community mental health and addiction NGO contracts receiving a 3.16 per cent increase to help providers manage financial pressures while continuing essential services in their communities.

Three-Year Contracts Give Providers More Certainty

A significant change is being made to the length of contracts offered to community providers, moving away from a system where about 80 per cent of organisations operated under agreements lasting only one year. Around 83 per cent of providers will now have three-year contracts, while approximately 17 per cent will remain on 12-month agreements for specific reasons, reversing the previous balance where only about one in five providers had longer-term arrangements.

Doocey said greater certainty allows organisations to spend more time planning services and investing in staff rather than facing repeated questions about whether their funding will continue beyond the current year.

Community Services Reach Tens of Thousands of People

More than 82,000 people accessed specialist NGO mental health and addiction services during the past year, while additional New Zealanders received help through community organisations providing primary mental health support.

These organisations often work directly with people in the places where they live, providing support that ranges from ongoing mental health and addiction services to assistance for people experiencing periods of serious distress.

The Government says backing locally connected providers is an important part of improving access to care because community organisations understand the needs of the people they work with and can shape services around those circumstances.

Funding Supports Workforce and Frontline Services

The additional $34 million in annual funding is intended to help providers manage growing pressures while maintaining the staff and services needed to support people seeking mental health and addiction care.

Doocey said longer contracts can also give organisations greater confidence when recruiting and retaining workers, since providers have a clearer view of the resources available to them over several years rather than planning around annual funding decisions.

The Government expects the combination of increased funding and longer agreements to support its wider work around faster access to mental health services, stronger frontline staffing and improved responses for people experiencing a crisis.