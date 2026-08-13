Turbulent Waters: USS Abraham Lincoln's Deployment Struggles

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday refuted claims concerning poor conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East, labeling the reports as 'completely misrepresented.'

In response to reports of extreme conditions, White House spokesperson Olivia Wales emphasized the Trump administration's dedication to equipping U.S. military forces with necessary resources.

Democratic lawmakers voiced dissatisfaction over the Lincoln's extended deployment, highlighting ongoing problems such as supply shortages, deteriorating mental health among crew members, and logistical challenges, sparking further scrutiny over U.S. Navy operations.