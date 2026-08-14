South Korea's Dog Meat Ban: A New Era for Animal Welfare

South Korea is on the brink of a major cultural shift as it prepares to implement a nationwide ban on the dog meat trade, effective February 2027. Traditionally, the hottest days of summer would see dog meat restaurants bustling with customers seeking a stamina boost. However, changing attitudes have led to dwindling interest in this once-popular dish.

The upcoming law, passed after a surge in support for animal welfare, follows a final busy day at Moran Market, once a hub for dog meat trade. The market now sees a shift to alternatives like black goat stew, symbolizing the broader move away from dog meat consumption across the country.

Parliament's 2024 legislation provided a three-year grace period for adjustment, offering support to those impacted, such as restaurant owners and farmers. Meanwhile, loyal patrons find themselves at a crossroads, struggling to reconcile tradition with modern values, as they adapt to a changing cultural landscape.