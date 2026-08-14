South Korea's Dog Meat Ban: A New Era for Animal Welfare

South Korea's forthcoming ban on the dog meat trade marks a significant shift in cultural attitudes. As public opinion sways towards animal welfare and pet ownership rises, traditional dog meat dishes face declining interest. The law, effective by 2027, offers support for affected businesses and farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 12:03 IST
South Korea's Dog Meat Ban: A New Era for Animal Welfare
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is on the brink of a major cultural shift as it prepares to implement a nationwide ban on the dog meat trade, effective February 2027. Traditionally, the hottest days of summer would see dog meat restaurants bustling with customers seeking a stamina boost. However, changing attitudes have led to dwindling interest in this once-popular dish.

The upcoming law, passed after a surge in support for animal welfare, follows a final busy day at Moran Market, once a hub for dog meat trade. The market now sees a shift to alternatives like black goat stew, symbolizing the broader move away from dog meat consumption across the country.

Parliament's 2024 legislation provided a three-year grace period for adjustment, offering support to those impacted, such as restaurant owners and farmers. Meanwhile, loyal patrons find themselves at a crossroads, struggling to reconcile tradition with modern values, as they adapt to a changing cultural landscape.

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