Diplomacy in Action: Japan-South Korea Financial Talks

Atsushi Mimura, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, is set to meet his South Korean counterpart in Tokyo on August 21. This meeting, lacking a public agenda, follows recent coordinated currency market interventions by Japan and South Korea, aimed at stabilizing their respective currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 11:44 IST
Diplomacy in Action: Japan-South Korea Financial Talks
Atsushi Mimura
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's top financial diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, is preparing for a crucial meeting with his South Korean counterpart in Tokyo on August 21, according to an announcement from the finance ministry.

Mimura, who serves as the vice finance minister for international affairs, has been instrumental in Japan's recent joint yen-buying intervention with the United States. This move was aimed at stabilizing the yen's value amidst market fluctuations.

In a parallel move, South Korea recently conducted a dollar-selling intervention at the end of last month. The upcoming talks in Tokyo reflect the intensifying efforts by both nations to coordinate their financial strategies and address potential economic challenges together.

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