Black Sea Tensions Threaten Global Food Security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Friday, addressing the peril to food supplies posed by Russian strikes on cargo ships in the Black Sea.

As a foremost supplier of food to Egypt and nations across Africa and the Middle East, Ukraine's agricultural export routes face unprecedented threats due to the ongoing conflict.

The two leaders acknowledged the troubling reduction in supply and its likely impact on global food prices and availability, agreeing on collaborative solutions to counter the blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea export channels.