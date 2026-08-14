Race Against Time: Colombia's Earthquake Rescue Efforts

Rescue operations continue in Colombia, focusing on a collapsed hotel after a powerful earthquake. With hundreds dead or missing, efforts are increasingly shifting from searches to debris clearing. President De La Espriella, facing criticism for his response, vows reconstruction, highlighting challenges for displaced and vulnerable communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 23:40 IST
Race Against Time: Colombia's Earthquake Rescue Efforts
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

Rescuers in Colombia are urgently working to free individuals from a collapsed hotel in Pereira, after one of the most powerful earthquakes in decades left a devastating toll. The 7.4 magnitude quake, with its epicenter in Choco, has prompted a shift from rescue efforts to cleanup and recovery.

As families wait in hope, President Abelardo De La Espriella faces his first major challenge in office, promising reconstruction in affected areas regardless of political ties. The disaster has underscored the need for better investment in long-neglected regions and highlights ongoing humanitarian issues for displaced populations.

In the wake of the earthquake, the U.N. warns of the risk of further displacement, while authorities report hundreds injured and missing. As aftershocks persist, the response effort continues with help from international teams, bringing both hope and political scrutiny in the battle to recover and rebuild affected communities.

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