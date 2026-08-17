Johnny Depp Set to Navigate the High Seas Once Again as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp is in discussions to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in a new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film. The franchise, which could spotlight Margot Robbie as the protagonist, marks a crucial moment in Depp's career after previous setbacks and legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:30 IST
Johnny Depp Set to Navigate the High Seas Once Again as Captain Jack Sparrow
Johnny Depp in a still from 'Pirates of the Caribbean' (Photo/YouTube/@DisneyUK). Image Credit: ANI

In what could be a significant development for Disney's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise, Johnny Depp is reportedly in talks to return as the charismatic Captain Jack Sparrow. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed discussions, indicating that Depp may reprise his signature role in a potential sixth installment of the blockbuster series.

According to insiders, the storyline could pivot to focus on a new protagonist played by Margot Robbie, with Depp expected to make an appearance as a supporting character. Depp's iconic portrayal of Sparrow began with the 2003 film 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' and continued in successive sequels.

This development comes after a tumultuous period in Depp's career, including a high-profile defamation suit against former wife Amber Heard. The legal battle coincided with Disney's decision to drop Depp from the franchise, reflecting the ebb and flow of the actor's popularity in Hollywood. Despite past controversies, Depp is also set to star as Ebenezer Scrooge in the upcoming film 'Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.'

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