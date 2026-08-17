Myanmar's Junta Chief's Russian Debut

Myanmar junta chief-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing departs for his inaugural official visit to Russia since becoming president in April. This significant diplomatic move comes as Myanmar continues to navigate its complex international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 12:11 IST
Myanmar's Junta Chief's Russian Debut
Min Aung Hlaing
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar's junta chief-turned-president, Min Aung Hlaing, has embarked on his first official visit to Russia. This tour marks his initial diplomatic mission to the nation since he took on the presidential role in April, as reported by state media.

Min Aung Hlaing's visit underscores Myanmar's ongoing efforts to bolster its international relations amidst the turbulent political landscape at home. The journey represents an attempt to strengthen ties with a key global player, Russia, which has been expanding its influence in Southeast Asia.

The visit is watched closely by international observers, who are keen to see how Myanmar navigates its foreign policy challenges amid its controversial internal political dynamics.

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