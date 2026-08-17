MAHE Bengaluru's 80th Independence Day: Building the Nation's Future Through Education

MAHE Bengaluru marked India's 80th Independence Day with a vibrant celebration, highlighting the role of education in nation-building. Key figures emphasized the importance of converting freedom into responsibility to address future challenges. The event featured a flag hoisting, cultural performances, and a strong theme of unity and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-08-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 12:13 IST
MAHE Bengaluru's 80th Independence Day: Building the Nation's Future Through Education
Independence Day Celebration at MAHE Bengaluru Campus. Image Credit: ANI

In a spirited celebration, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Bengaluru campus commemorated India's 80th Independence Day with a strong sense of patriotism. The event brought together faculty, students, and staff to reflect on the nation's journey and their responsibility in shaping its future through education and innovation.

The ceremonial highlight was the hoisting of the National Flag by Dr. Raghavendra Prabhu, Additional Registrar, underscoring the day's theme of 'Freedom to Build.' Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, emphasized the duty accompanying inherited freedom, urging the community to transform knowledge into societal progress.

The celebration continued with a parade, the National Anthem, and a series of cultural performances, spotlighting national pride and unity. Prof. (Dr.) Sarasu Esther Thomas led the festivities, reiterating the university's role in nurturing responsible citizens to overcome future challenges. MAHE's significant educational impact was also acknowledged, highlighting its esteemed status both in India and internationally.

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