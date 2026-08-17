Taiwan's Historic Defence Budget: A Step Towards Peace

Taiwan is planning a significant increase in its defence budget for next year, exceeding T$1 trillion for the first time, in response to mounting pressure from China and calls from the U.S. President Lai Ching-te emphasized that strengthening defense is synonymous with investing in peace, amid opposition from Taiwanese parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 12:16 IST
Taiwan's Historic Defence Budget: A Step Towards Peace
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  • Taiwan

Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, has announced that the country's defence budget for the upcoming year will surpass T$1 trillion, marking a historic increase of 16%. This decision comes as part of Taiwan's efforts to bolster its defenses against rising military pressure from China.

The move to enhance defense spending reflects Taiwan's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region, despite growing challenges from Beijing, who considers Taiwan as part of its territory. This budget boost aligns with the demands from Washington, which encourages Taiwan to self-fund its defense initiatives.

Lai's announcement, however, faces hurdles in Taiwan's parliament, where opposition parties demand careful scrutiny of the proposed spending. The President called for a review of the budget based on principles of professionalism and reasonableness, as Taiwan aims to modernize its military amidst regional tensions.

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