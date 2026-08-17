Global Events Highlights: A Comprehensive Calendar of Political and Cultural Milestones

The upcoming months are packed with notable events worldwide, featuring a mix of political engagements, cultural celebrations, and historical commemorations. The Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland and the Rose of Tralee Festival in Ireland are set to attract attention in August. Key state visits include Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's trip to Australia and a delegation led by Ecuador's President Daniel Roy-Gilchrist Noboa Azín visiting China.

As we move into September, the EU Informal meetings of defence ministers, the annual Munich Oktoberfest, and the 52nd BMW Berlin Marathon will capture the spotlight. Regional security and diplomatic ties are themes in meetings such as APEC's 16th Energy Ministers Meeting in Beijing and defence discussions among ASEAN countries in Manila.

October kicks off with significant political events, including multiple elections in Brazil and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Brazilian Presidency Election, and the OPEC+ meeting in London. These events mark a dynamic period in global governance, culture, and international relations.