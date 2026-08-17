Champions Share Their Silent Battles and Triumphs on KBC

The spotlight recently shone on Commonwealth Games 2026 medalists Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey, Jhandu Kumar, and Sharmila Dhankar as they joined the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' stage, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The athletes shared their inspiring journeys, recounted memorable career highlights, and spoke of the excitement of gracing this iconic quiz show.

Sharmila Dhankar articulated the challenges para-athletes face away from widespread attention, remarking, "KBC feels like a national celebration of invisible struggles." Lovlina Borgohain compared the mental challenge of the KBC hotseat to Olympic boxing rings, stating, "It tests your mental sharpness in a completely different way."

Asmita Dey, who made history by winning India's first gold in Judo, reflected on the surreal experience of meeting Amitabh Bachchan. Dey noted, "Sharing this space is a proud moment for Indian Judo." Each athlete appreciated KBC for highlighting their stories, celebrating dedication and resilience.