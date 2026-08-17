Champions Share Their Silent Battles and Triumphs on KBC

Commonwealth Games 2026 medalists Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey, Jhandu Kumar, and Sharmila Dhankar appeared on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. They shared inspiring stories, detailing personal struggles, achievements, and the significance of representing their sports on a national platform alongside host Amitabh Bachchan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 19:21 IST
Champions Share Their Silent Battles and Triumphs on KBC
Commowealth Games 2026 winners (Image source: Sony Entertainment Television). Image Credit: ANI

The spotlight recently shone on Commonwealth Games 2026 medalists Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey, Jhandu Kumar, and Sharmila Dhankar as they joined the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' stage, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The athletes shared their inspiring journeys, recounted memorable career highlights, and spoke of the excitement of gracing this iconic quiz show.

Sharmila Dhankar articulated the challenges para-athletes face away from widespread attention, remarking, "KBC feels like a national celebration of invisible struggles." Lovlina Borgohain compared the mental challenge of the KBC hotseat to Olympic boxing rings, stating, "It tests your mental sharpness in a completely different way."

Asmita Dey, who made history by winning India's first gold in Judo, reflected on the surreal experience of meeting Amitabh Bachchan. Dey noted, "Sharing this space is a proud moment for Indian Judo." Each athlete appreciated KBC for highlighting their stories, celebrating dedication and resilience.

TRENDING

1
YSRCP Calls for Investigation into AP District Selection Committee Irregularities

YSRCP Calls for Investigation into AP District Selection Committee Irregular...

India
2
Tension Escalates as Israeli Flags Violate U.N. Resolution in Southern Lebanon

Tension Escalates as Israeli Flags Violate U.N. Resolution in Southern Leban...

Global
3
Himachal Pradesh Spearheads Green Transport Revolution with New Electric Buses

Himachal Pradesh Spearheads Green Transport Revolution with New Electric Bus...

India
4
Himachal's Green Vision: Pioneering Self-Reliant Electric Bus Fleet

Himachal's Green Vision: Pioneering Self-Reliant Electric Bus Fleet

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026