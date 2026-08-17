Russia's Supreme Court Upholds Ban on Anti-War Yabloko Party

Russia's Supreme Court has dismissed Yabloko party's appeal against a ban preventing it from participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections. This verdict sidelines the sole party advocating for an end to the Ukraine conflict. The lawsuit was initiated by Rodina, a nationalist party, alleging Yabloko's foreign influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 19:58 IST
Russia's Supreme Court Upholds Ban on Anti-War Yabloko Party

Russia's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the Yabloko party, which sought to overturn a recent ruling barring it from next month's parliamentary elections. The court's decision leaves out the only registered party advocating for a swift end to Russia's involvement in Ukraine.

The original lawsuit against Yabloko was brought forward by Rodina, a smaller nationalist party aligned with Kremlin interests. Rodina's leader accused Yabloko of being supported by the West and attempting to destabilize Russia's political landscape through electoral interference.

In response, Yabloko has denied these charges, asserting its commitment to representing millions of Russians who desire peace and the end of conflict. The party remains firm in its stance and message, despite the court's unfavorable ruling.

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