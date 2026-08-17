Russia's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the Yabloko party, which sought to overturn a recent ruling barring it from next month's parliamentary elections. The court's decision leaves out the only registered party advocating for a swift end to Russia's involvement in Ukraine.

The original lawsuit against Yabloko was brought forward by Rodina, a smaller nationalist party aligned with Kremlin interests. Rodina's leader accused Yabloko of being supported by the West and attempting to destabilize Russia's political landscape through electoral interference.

In response, Yabloko has denied these charges, asserting its commitment to representing millions of Russians who desire peace and the end of conflict. The party remains firm in its stance and message, despite the court's unfavorable ruling.