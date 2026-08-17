Prime Video Unveils 'The Terminal List' Season 2 First Look

Prime Video has released the first images for 'The Terminal List' season 2, based on Jack Carr's novel 'True Believer.' The action-packed series, starring Chris Pratt as Navy SEAL James Reece, continues its globe-trotting espionage narrative with an intricate conspiracy threatening world order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 20:11 IST
Prime Video Unveils 'The Terminal List' Season 2 First Look
The Terminal List second season (Image source: Prime Video). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Video on Monday unveiled a first look at 'The Terminal List' season 2 with the release of several captivating images. This highly anticipated new installment arrives nearly five years after its record-breaking first season captivated audiences globally.

Based on the best-selling novels by Jack Carr, the series follows Navy SEAL Commander James Reece, portrayed by Chris Pratt, as he confronts shadowy conspiracies aiming to destabilize the world. This season is adapted from Carr's second novel, 'True Believer,' where Reece embarks on a violent journey of redemption and discovers new purposes beyond his completed list.

The series evolves from a psychological revenge thriller to an international espionage adventure, transporting Reece across the Indian Ocean, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Fan favorites like Tom Hopper and Constance Wu return, joined by newcomers such as Gabriel Luna. An international cast, including Costa Ronin and Olga Kurylenko, enriches this expansive narrative.

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