Diplomatic Stalemate: Kushner's Gaza Plan Hits Roadblock

Jared Kushner concluded discussions with Israeli and Hamas leaders aiming to resolve the U.S. President's Gaza plan stalemate. Despite meetings with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Hamas' leader, no progress was achieved. The disarmament of Hamas remains a key issue, as Netanyahu insists on military presence until full disarmament occurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 20:53 IST
Diplomatic Stalemate: Kushner's Gaza Plan Hits Roadblock
Donald Trump

Jared Kushner, acting as an envoy for President Donald Trump, concluded discussions with Israeli and Hamas leaders this week, attempting to resolve the ongoing impasse over the U.S. President's Gaza plan. Despite attending meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas' political leader in Egypt, a breakthrough remains elusive.

The key sticking point, as observed in the meetings, is the disarmament of Hamas. Netanyahu has made it clear that Israeli military forces will remain until Hamas is completely disarmed, countering the gradual disarmament plan proposed under Trump's roadmap. This stalemate comes ahead of a closely contested Israeli election.

Meanwhile, focused efforts on reconstruction in Gaza appear stalled as well, with Israeli officials agreeing that rebuilding can only commence after full disarmament. Kushner remains committed to further dialogue, while diplomatic sources suggest that Netanyahu's current electoral challenges may hinder any progress before October's election.

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