Iran Asserts Control Over Strategic Waterways Amid U.S. Tensions

Amid escalating tensions, Iran reaffirms its laws governing rights over the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Sea of Oman. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson highlighted the nation's commitment to its sovereign rights as the U.S. proposes strategic changes following disputes over the crucial waterway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 21:01 IST
Iran Asserts Control Over Strategic Waterways Amid U.S. Tensions
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a significant assertion of its territorial rights, Iran declared on Monday that it has already enacted laws concerning its control over the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman. These remarks follow growing tensions over the navigation and administration of these critical maritime passages.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei emphasized the cooperation between the ministry and Iran's Parliament, notably regarding legislative processes involving the country's sovereignty. Baghaei assured that the ministry respects all parliamentary decisions and legislative processes as mandated by the Constitution.

Baghaei further indicated the ministry's commitment to consulting on the matter, stating it had already provided expert views on the legislative plans in question. The comments come during an escalating crisis over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, particularly after controversial statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting a redefinition of territorial claims.

TRENDING

1
Leadership Shake-up at Chad's Anti-Corruption Authority

Leadership Shake-up at Chad's Anti-Corruption Authority

Global
2
Jharkhand Government Cancels Key Examinations Amid Widespread Irregularities

Jharkhand Government Cancels Key Examinations Amid Widespread Irregularities

India
3
U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israeli Resistance

U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israeli Resistance

Global
4
Afghanistan-India Relations: A Pathway to Regional Stability

Afghanistan-India Relations: A Pathway to Regional Stability

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026