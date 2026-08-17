Iran Asserts Control Over Strategic Waterways Amid U.S. Tensions

In a significant assertion of its territorial rights, Iran declared on Monday that it has already enacted laws concerning its control over the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman. These remarks follow growing tensions over the navigation and administration of these critical maritime passages.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei emphasized the cooperation between the ministry and Iran's Parliament, notably regarding legislative processes involving the country's sovereignty. Baghaei assured that the ministry respects all parliamentary decisions and legislative processes as mandated by the Constitution.

Baghaei further indicated the ministry's commitment to consulting on the matter, stating it had already provided expert views on the legislative plans in question. The comments come during an escalating crisis over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, particularly after controversial statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting a redefinition of territorial claims.