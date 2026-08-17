Ramaphosa Urges SADC Leaders to Turn Regional Plans into Jobs

Southern African leaders have gathered in Durban for the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, with President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for regional agreements to translate into factories, infrastructure, reliable energy and jobs that make a visible difference in people's lives.

The summit opened on Monday at the Durban International Convention Centre under the theme "Resilient, sustainable, and inclusive industrialisation through infrastructure development, agricultural and critical minerals transformation in pursuit of a just world." Infrastructure, agriculture and the processing of critical minerals are at the centre of discussions as countries seek deeper economic integration and stronger regional industries.

Poet Lebo Mashile opened proceedings with a performance dedicated to SADC, followed by cultural presentations reflecting South Africa's heritage and the shared history connecting Southern African countries.

Durban Summit Looks Beyond Agreements to Practical Results

Welcoming regional leaders, Ramaphosa described them as partners and custodians of a shared Southern African future, noting that Durban carries its own significance in Africa's integration journey. The African Union was officially launched in the city 24 years ago, while the summit coincides with the 34th anniversary of the signing of the SADC Declaration and Treaty in Windhoek on August 17, 1992.

SADC has already created mechanisms designed to bring its economies closer together, including the SADC Free Trade Area, SADC Real-Time Gross Settlement System and Southern African Power Pool. Ramaphosa said progress has not moved quickly enough to meet public expectations for decent employment, dependable electricity, affordable food, healthcare, education and opportunities for young people.

He called for decisions taken at regional meetings to become visible projects, saying communiqués need to result in construction sites, businesses, laboratories, water systems, factories and jobs.

Infrastructure and Critical Minerals Take Centre Stage

The summit's industrialisation agenda places particular attention on infrastructure and the transformation of the region's natural resources, including critical minerals. Greater local processing and manufacturing could allow Southern African economies to capture more value from their resources rather than relying heavily on the export of raw materials.

Agricultural transformation is another part of the agenda, with climate-resilient food systems becoming increasingly important as changing weather patterns create pressure on farming and food security. Regional energy and infrastructure cooperation could also help businesses operate across borders and create stronger connections between national economies.

Ramaphosa urged SADC members to make greater use of opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area, with deeper regional integration providing a foundation for Southern African companies to participate in a much larger continental market.

Peace and Regional Solidarity Remain Essential for Growth

Ramaphosa traced SADC's origins to the solidarity developed among Southern African countries during struggles against colonialism, minority rule and apartheid, arguing that the same spirit should now support economic development and regional cooperation.

Peace and political stability remain central to that effort, with the President calling for continued investment in preventive diplomacy, mediation and political dialogue. He also expressed solidarity with the Democratic Republic of Congo amid an Ebola outbreak and called for stronger regional preparedness and humanitarian action.

Using the image of a river and its tributaries, Ramaphosa argued that closer integration does not require countries to surrender their individual identities or sovereignty, but can increase their collective capacity to improve citizens' lives.

He closed the opening session by challenging leaders to make implementation the measure of the summit's success, calling on SADC to turn borders into bridges, natural resources into industries, its youthful population into an economic advantage and regional solidarity into shared prosperity.