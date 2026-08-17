Fifth Suspect Arrested in Murder of DA Councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team has arrested another suspect in the investigation into the 2023 murder of Umngeni Municipality Democratic Alliance councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, bringing the number of people arrested and charged in connection with the killing to five.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested in the Mpophomeni area on Saturday and was expected to appear before the Howick Magistrate's Court on Monday. Ndlovu was shot and killed at his home in 2023 in front of his wife and children, turning the investigation into another closely watched case involving political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police Identify Alleged Mastermind Behind Killing

The South African Police Service said the PKTT investigation has identified Chief Simphiwe Zuma of Nxamalala in Impendle as the alleged mastermind who issued the order for Ndlovu to be killed. Zuma remains in custody after being denied bail twice, according to police.

The allegation forms part of an investigation that has sought to identify not only those accused of carrying out the murder but also people suspected of organising or facilitating it. With the latest detention, investigators have now arrested and charged five suspects while continuing to follow outstanding leads connected with the case. The accused will face the judicial process, where the allegations and evidence gathered by investigators will be tested before the courts.

Hitman and Coordinator Have Already Pleaded Guilty

Police said a hitman and a coordinator linked to Ndlovu's murder have already pleaded guilty to their involvement, marking a significant development in efforts to establish how the killing was planned and carried out. Their plea proceedings are scheduled to be finalised at the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on August 21, 2026.

The guilty pleas and additional arrests have given investigators further progress in a case that has remained active for several years. The PKTT said its work will continue as officers pursue any remaining individuals who may have played a part in ordering, financing, facilitating or executing the murder. SAPS also praised members of the investigative team for their continued work on the case, saying the process is intended to ensure accountability and justice for Ndlovu's family.

Task Team Vows Continued Action Against Political Killings

The Political Killings Task Team has reiterated that politically linked murders will not be tolerated in KwaZulu-Natal and said investigators will continue pursuing people suspected of involvement regardless of the role they allegedly played. Political killings can involve several layers of responsibility, making investigations dependent on establishing links between the person who carries out an attack and those accused of arranging, funding or coordinating it. The police statement indicated that this wider chain of responsibility remains an important focus in the Ndlovu investigation.

For Ndlovu's family, the latest arrest represents another development in the effort to establish full accountability for a killing they witnessed at their own home. Police have made clear that the case is not considered complete, with outstanding leads still being investigated and further action possible as new evidence emerges.