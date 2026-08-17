Ferrari's Luce Sets Record as Electric Vehicle Fetches $40 Million at Auction

Ferrari has auctioned a bespoke electric version of the Luce for $40 million, purchased by investor Herbert A. Wertheim. Despite initial mixed reception, Ferrari reports strong orders. The sale proceeds will fund global education projects via the Ferrari Foundation, setting a record for a new car auction price.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 23:23 IST
Ferrari's Luce Sets Record as Electric Vehicle Fetches $40 Million at Auction
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Ferrari made headlines after auctioning a unique bespoke version of its first fully electric vehicle, the Luce, for $40 million. The sale, held in partnership with RM Sotheby's during Monterey Car Week, was made to U.S. billionaire investor Herbert A. Wertheim, marking a significant moment in automotive history.

Despite the initial lukewarm reception since its unveiling in May, the Luce's auction price shattered records previously held by one-off Ferrari models. This latest sale has highlighted a turning point for the Italian luxury sports car maker in renewable energy endeavors, while critics debate whether traditional enthusiasts will embrace the change.

The funds raised from the sale will support various educational initiatives, administered through the Ferrari Foundation. This milestone underscores the growing intersection of luxury automotive ventures and their roles in broader social programs aimed at driving future talent support.

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