Swan Song: Diana's Untold Story Revealed by Her Brother

Charles Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana, is set to release a revealing book about Diana's life, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of her death. Titled "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister," it promises insight into Diana's life from Spencer's perspective, countering myths with personal memories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 19:00 IST
Swan Song: Diana's Untold Story Revealed by Her Brother
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Charles Spencer, brother to the late Princess Diana, is preparing to publish a book that promises to unveil the truth about her life, aligning with the 30th anniversary of her tragic passing. The book, titled "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister," offers insights exclusively from Spencer's perspective.

Diana, the first wife of King Charles, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, an event surrounded by intense media interest. Spencer's upcoming book reportedly seeks to clarify such events, providing personal memories and reflections opposed to widespread myths.

The book, which Penguin Random House claims will be of "historic importance," aims to honor Diana’s legacy through Spencer's narrative, echoing the sentiments he shared during his poignant eulogy at her funeral.

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