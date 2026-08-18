Juventus Secures Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario on Loan from Tottenham

Juventus has signed Guglielmo Vicario on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, with an option to make the move permanent. Vicario, who joined Tottenham from Empoli in 2023, has been capped five times for Italy and was part of the team that won the 2025 Europa League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:00 IST
Juventus Secures Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario on Loan from Tottenham

Juventus has announced the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, with an option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season. The deal was confirmed by both the Serie A club and their Premier League counterparts on Tuesday.

Vicario, aged 29, originally joined Tottenham from Empoli in 2023. Over his time at the north London club, he made 117 appearances and secured 29 clean sheets. Notably, he was a key player in the squad that clinched the 2025 Europa League title, marking Tottenham’s first major trophy in 17 years.

The Italian international goalkeeper, who started his professional journey at Udinese and had spells at Venezia, Perugia, Cagliari, and Empoli before his move to England, earned his initial senior international cap for Italy in March 2024 and has since made five appearances for the national team.

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