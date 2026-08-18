AI Tools to Bolster France's Cyber Defense

The French Finance Ministry revealed a significant cyberattack that compromised the data of approximately 700,000 taxpayers last week.

On Tuesday, Budget Minister David Amiel announced plans to deploy artificial intelligence tools to analyze and enhance cybersecurity measures across government entities. This move comes in response to the recent breach and aims at preventing future incidents.

Amelie Verdier, head of the tax agency, reported the detection of an additional data breach earlier this week, which is currently under investigation.