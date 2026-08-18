AI Tools to Bolster France's Cyber Defense

Following a major cyberattack on France's tax agency, affecting 700,000 taxpayers, Budget Minister David Amiel has announced the use of artificial intelligence to assess and strengthen security across government agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:09 IST
AI Tools to Bolster France's Cyber Defense
cybersecurity

The French Finance Ministry revealed a significant cyberattack that compromised the data of approximately 700,000 taxpayers last week.

On Tuesday, Budget Minister David Amiel announced plans to deploy artificial intelligence tools to analyze and enhance cybersecurity measures across government entities. This move comes in response to the recent breach and aims at preventing future incidents.

Amelie Verdier, head of the tax agency, reported the detection of an additional data breach earlier this week, which is currently under investigation.

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